Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers march to honor Explosive Ordnance Disposal sergeant major

More than a hundred Soldiers and Airmen from Fort Leonard Wood, participated in the inaugural Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Ray Foster, Sr., Ruck March, Sept. 28. Capt. Patrick A. Nieto (right) and 1st Sgt. Travis R. Tucker (center) recognize Capt. Quinn B. Gutierrez (left) from Bravo Company, 554th Engineer Battalion, for being the fastest individual finisher during the 6.3-mie ruck march. U.S. Army photo by Melissa Buckley.

