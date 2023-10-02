Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers march to honor Explosive Ordnance Disposal sergeant major

More than a hundred Soldiers and Airmen from Fort Leonard Wood, participated in the inaugural Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Ray Foster, Sr., Ruck March, Sept. 28. Capt. Patrick A. Nieto (right) and 1st Sgt. Travis R. Tucker (left) recognize U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin E. Carlson and Senior Master Sgt. Joshua L. Hite from the 368th Training Squadron for being the fastest command team during the 6.3-mile ruck march. U.S. Army photo by Melissa Buckley.

