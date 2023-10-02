Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers march to honor Explosive Ordnance Disposal sergeant major

More than a hundred Soldiers and Airmen from Fort Leonard Wood, participated in the inaugural Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Ray Foster, Sr., Ruck March, Sept. 28. U.S. Army 1st Lt. Parker S.H. Petersen (left), the executive officer for the 763rd Ordnance Company (EOD), thanks Foster family members (center) for attended the march. Capt. Patrick A. Nieto (right) and 1st Sgt. Travis R. Tucker (second from right) recognized the Foster family members as Honorary "Ozark Bandits" and presented coins and patches to them. U.S. Army photo by Melissa Buckley.

