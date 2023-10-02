Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers march to honor Explosive Ordnance Disposal sergeant major [Image 6 of 8]

    Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers march to honor Explosive Ordnance Disposal sergeant major

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    More than a hundred Soldiers and Airmen from Fort Leonard Wood, participated in the inaugural Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Ray Foster, Sr., Ruck March, Sept. 28. Coordinated by the 763rd Ordnance Company (EOD), the 6.3-mile ruck march honored Foster and the 63rd Ordnance Company (EOD) where he served as the senior enlisted leader. U.S. Army photo by Melissa Buckley.

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers march to honor Explosive Ordnance Disposal sergeant major [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers march to honor Explosive Ordnance Disposal sergeant major

