Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, the Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, Col. Scott Weyermuller, the outgoing commander of the 2nd Bomb Wing, and Col. Michael Maginness, the incoming commander of the 2 BW, stand at the position of attention Oct. 2, 2023 during the change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The ceremony signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 2 BW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rhea Beil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 17:44 Photo ID: 8053772 VIRIN: 231002-F-DY500-1077 Resolution: 3509x2339 Size: 545.95 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Bomb Wing welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.