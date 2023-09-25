2nd Bomb Wing welcomes new commander

Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, the Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, Col. Scott Weyermuller, the outgoing commander of the 2nd Bomb Wing, and Col. Michael Maginness, the incoming commander of the 2 BW, listen to the narrator during the change of command ceremony Oct. 2, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Armagost administered the change of command from Weyermuller to Maginness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rhea Beil)

