2nd Bomb Wing welcomes new commander

The 2nd Bomb Wing welcomed a familiar face as its new commander during a change of command ceremony today at Barksdale Air Force Base.



Col. Michael D. Maginness assumed command from Col. Scott P. Weyermuller, who has led the wing since March 31, 2022. Weyermuller is set to become the director of the Commander’s Action Group at U.S. Strategic Command in Omaha, Nebraska.



Maginness previously served at Minot Air Force Base as the deputy commander of the 5th Bomb Wing. In this role, he was responsible for the health and welfare of roughly 4,900 active-duty members, 500 civilian employees, and 6,000 family members. He also assisted in overseeing operations involving the wing’s fleet of B-52H bombers to provide deterrence and long-range strike capability for combatant command operations worldwide.



Maginness is no stranger to Louisiana, as he and his family were stationed at Barksdale AFB for his first operational assignment.



“My family and I are beyond excited to have the opportunity to serve again with the men and women of the 2nd Bomb Wing,” said Maginness. “Our first operational assignment in the Air Force was right here with the 96th Bomb Squadron, so in many ways, this is a homecoming for us. From the Western Front of World War I to the Global War on Terror, the Deuce has always led the way. We are humbled and honored to once again be a part of America’s greatest bomb wing.”



As commander of 2 BW, Maginness will be responsible for providing combat-ready B-52H Stratofortress crews and associated combat support to conduct global operations as well as the care of approximately 9,200 military and civilian personnel, 5,600 family members, and 25,000 veteran retirees and dependents across the largest installation in Air Force Global Strike Command.



Maginness is the 66th commander to lead the 2 BW since Barksdale opened in 1933.