    2nd Bomb Wing welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 4]

    2nd Bomb Wing welcomes new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander addresses the audience Oct. 2, 2023 during the 2nd Bomb Wing change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Armagost officiated the 2 BW change of command and transferred the responsibility and authority of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rhea Beil)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    Commander
    Change of Command
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    2nd Bomb Wing

