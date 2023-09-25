2nd Bomb Wing welcomes new commander

Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander addresses the audience Oct. 2, 2023 during the 2nd Bomb Wing change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Armagost officiated the 2 BW change of command and transferred the responsibility and authority of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rhea Beil)

