Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander addresses the audience Oct. 2, 2023 during the 2nd Bomb Wing change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Armagost officiated the 2 BW change of command and transferred the responsibility and authority of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 17:44
|Photo ID:
|8053769
|VIRIN:
|231002-F-DY500-1025
|Resolution:
|4796x3197
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 2nd Bomb Wing welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2nd Bomb Wing welcomes new commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT