SUBIC BAY, Philippines—U.S. Navy Mineman Senior Chief Tyler Smith, team member, Afloat Training Group Western Pacific, Detachment Sasebo, Japan, center, observes a Philippine Navy (PN) Sailor during a replenishment-at-sea simulation aboard PN guided missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151), September 15, in preparation for upcoming Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama 2023. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from Philippines, the United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships.

(U.S. Navy photo by Grady Fontana/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 23:08 Photo ID: 8052418 VIRIN: 230915-N-IX266-1338 Resolution: 7412x4941 Size: 10.33 MB Location: SUBIC BAY, PH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Underway Replenishment training strengthens partnership, logistics compatibility in prep for Sama Sama [Image 8 of 8], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.