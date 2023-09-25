Underway Replenishment training strengthens partnership, logistics compatibility in prep for Sama Sama

SUBIC BAY, Philippines—U.S. and Philippine Navy Sailors pose for a photo aboard Philippine Navy guided missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151) after a training event, September 15. Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from Philippines, the United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady Fontana/Released)

