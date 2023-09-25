Underway Replenishment training strengthens partnership, logistics compatibility in prep for Sama Sama

SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Philippine Navy (PN) Sailors practice refueling their vessel during a replenishment-at-sea simulation aboard PN guided missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151), September 15, in preparation for upcoming Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama 2023. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from Philippines, the United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady Fontana/Released)

