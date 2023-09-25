Underway Replenishment training strengthens partnership, logistics compatibility in prep for Sama Sama

Photo By Grady Fontana | SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Military Sealift Command civilian mariner Gil Fernandez,...... read more read more Photo By Grady Fontana | SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Military Sealift Command civilian mariner Gil Fernandez, boatswain mate with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), left, explains elements of the refueling station aboard Yukon to a Philippine Navy Sailor during a familiarization tour, September 15, in preparation for upcoming Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama 2023. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from Philippines, the United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady Fontana/Released) see less | View Image Page

SUBIC BAY, Philippines—In preparation for the seventh iteration of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama 2023, the crews of U.S. Navy (USN) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) and Philippine Navy (PN) guided missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151) conducted familiarization training at Subic Bay, Philippines, September 15.



MTA Sama Sama 2023 is a multilateral engagement that includes a sea and shore phase that will incorporate medical, engineering, logistics and symposiums, while diving and explosive ordnance disposal teams, naval vessels and maritime surveillance aircraft conduct exercises focused on anti-submarine, surface and air warfare, and maritime domain awareness.



One of the at-sea events will include a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) between a USN replenishment oiler and a PN frigate that will highlight combined PN-USN interoperability.



A team from Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (ATGWP) traveled to Subic Bay to support the qualifications training between U.S. and Philippine Navies.



“Today, we coordinated with USNS Yukon to conduct familiarization for BRP Antonio Luna crew on what a USNS is, its capabilities, and what services they can provide,” said USN Lt. Cmdr. Jason D. Calata, team leader, ATGWP, Detachment Sasebo, Japan. “It’s important for (PN) to see what the oiler is expecting from the receiving ship, as far as coming alongside, taking on fuel, and emergency break-away procedures, amongst other things.”



The RAS preparation is being conducted in three phases over the course of about one month. This first phase is a test in compatibility between the two platforms.



“We are having this training in preparation for Sama Sama,” said PN Lt. Paolo Dominic M. Regis, Combat Information Center officer, BRP Antonio Luna. “This will be the first time for the Philippine Navy to conduct a RAS with the U.S. Navy. We’ve had briefing of procedures: we shared our procedures and US. Navy shared their procedures. ATGWG also shared best practices during RASs for us to consider or adopt, if necessary.”



During last year’s Sama Sama, PN frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150) took on about 30,000 liters of fuel from Royal Australian Navy replenishment oiler HMAS Stalwart (A 304), which marked the first time ever the PN has conducted a RAS with an allied or partner nation.



Underway replenishments of allied partners present a unique opportunity to strengthen partnerships and exercise compatibility of logistics systems.



“During phase one we had a meet-and-greet, and questions-and-answers session between the Philippine Navy ship’s crew and the officers of Yukon,” said Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) civilian mariner Capt. Robert A. Duckworth, master of USNS Yukon. “We gave a general brief about RAS procedures, the equipment, and the logistics of it. We made sure the gear is compatible.”



Commander, Task Force 73, in coordination with MSC Far East, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Although MSC conducts hundreds of replenishments-at-sea a year, these events are inherently dangerous and replenishing a foreign vessel presents its own unique challenges.



The next phase will involve hands-on, in-port connection. Then, the third phase is to conduct a successful and safe RAS.



USNS Yukon is a Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler operated by MSC to support ships of the United States Navy.

BRP Antonio Luna is the newest missile frigate of the Philippine Navy and is part of the government’s modernization program for the armed Forces of the Philippines.



MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from Philippines, the United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships.



MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.