Underway Replenishment training strengthens partnership, logistics compatibility in prep for Sama Sama

SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) sits anchored at Subic Bay, Philippines, prior to a training event with the Philippine Navy, September 14. Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from Philippines, the United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady Fontana/Released)

