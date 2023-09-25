Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Underway Replenishment training strengthens partnership, logistics compatibility in prep for Sama Sama [Image 7 of 8]

    Underway Replenishment training strengthens partnership, logistics compatibility in prep for Sama Sama

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) sits anchored at Subic Bay, Philippines, prior to a training event with the Philippine Navy, September 14. Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from Philippines, the United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady Fontana/Released)

    This work, Underway Replenishment training strengthens partnership, logistics compatibility in prep for Sama Sama [Image 8 of 8], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Far East
    MSC
    Philippine Navy
    USNS
    DESRON7
    MTA Sama Sama
    Maritime Training Activity

