III MEF enhances amphibious capabilities

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force navigate a combat rubber raiding craft during a coxswain course at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 27, 2023. The course was hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III MEF, to train Marines in advanced boat handling skills necessary to operate combat rubber raiding crafts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses)

