U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force prepare to embark a combat rubber raiding craft on to U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 8, assigned to the USS Green Bay (LPD 20), during a coxswain course at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 27, 2023. The course was hosted by Expeditionary

Operations Training Group, III MEF, to train Marines in advanced boat handling skills necessary to operate combat rubber raiding crafts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 22:10 Photo ID: 8052396 VIRIN: 230926-M-JH926-1979 Resolution: 3408x2272 Size: 757.9 KB Location: WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MEF enhances amphibious capabilities [Image 23 of 23], by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.