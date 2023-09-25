Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF enhances amphibious capabilities [Image 14 of 23]

    III MEF enhances amphibious capabilities

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, JAPAN

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Megan Roses 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force navigate combat rubber raiding crafts alongside U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 8, assigned to the USS Green Bay (LPD 20), during a coxswain course at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 27, 2023. The course was hosted by Expeditionary
    Operations Training Group, III MEF, to train Marines in advanced boat handling skills necessary to operate combat rubber raiding crafts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 22:10
    Photo ID: 8052397
    VIRIN: 230926-M-JH926-2324
    Resolution: 3408x2272
    Size: 777.75 KB
    Location: WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF enhances amphibious capabilities [Image 23 of 23], by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    White Beach Naval Facility
    Coxswain Course
    EOTG

