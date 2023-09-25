U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 8, assigned to the USS Green Bay (LPD 20), returns to the Green Bay, during a coxswain course at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 27, 2023. The course was hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, to train Marines in advanced boat handling skills necessary to operate combat rubber raiding crafts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 22:10
|Photo ID:
|8052399
|VIRIN:
|230926-M-JH926-2331
|Resolution:
|3377x2251
|Size:
|777 KB
|Location:
|WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III MEF enhances amphibious capabilities [Image 23 of 23], by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
