U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force practice combat rubber raiding craft embarkation and debarkation off U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 8, assigned to the USS Green Bay (LPD 20), during a coxswain course at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 27, 2023. The course was hosted

by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III MEF, to train Marines in advanced boat handling skills necessary to operate combat rubber raiding crafts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 22:21 Photo ID: 8052387 VIRIN: 230926-M-JH926-1395 Resolution: 3274x2183 Size: 1.12 MB Location: WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MEF enhances amphibious capabilities [Image 23 of 23], by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.