Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Rona, a native of Columbus, Ohio, representing U.S. Army Cyber Command, competes in the stress shoot event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency test, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, which culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 16:25
    Photo ID: 8051308
    VIRIN: 230930-A-QP205-1187
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT