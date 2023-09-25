U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot

Staff Sgt. Andrew Rona, a native of Columbus, Ohio, representing U.S. Army Cyber Command, competes in the stress shoot event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency test, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, which culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

