U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot

Spc. Brady Dowell, a native of La Miranda, California, representing the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, fires an M17 pistol during the stress shoot event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Soldiers embody the Army’s Warrior Ethos during this competition. The Warrior Ethos states, "I will always place the mission first. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit. I will never leave a fallen comrade." This Ethos is a set of principles by which every Soldier lives and embodies the squad mentality and spirit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

