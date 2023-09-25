U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot

Sgt. Christian McCloskey, with 3rd Infantry Division, writes scores during the stress shoot event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The teams competing for the Best Squad are comprised of Soldiers from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

