Sgt. Christian McCloskey, with 3rd Infantry Division, writes scores during the stress shoot event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The teams competing for the Best Squad are comprised of Soldiers from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 16:25
|Photo ID:
|8051305
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-QP205-1142
|Resolution:
|5322x3548
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
