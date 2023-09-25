U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot

Sgt. Jack Schuyler, a native of Tehachapi, California, representing U.S. Army Cyber Command, on the left; Sgt. 1st Class Sungkoo Jung, a native of New York, New York, representing the Army’s Materiel Command, in the center; Sgt. Everett Bettencourt, a native of Kealakekua, Hawaii, representing U.S. Army Cyber Command, on the right, shoots at targets during the stress shoot event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During the Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, which culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

