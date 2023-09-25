Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Sgt. Jack Schuyler, a native of Tehachapi, California, representing U.S. Army Cyber Command, on the left; Sgt. 1st Class Sungkoo Jung, a native of New York, New York, representing the Army’s Materiel Command, in the center; Sgt. Everett Bettencourt, a native of Kealakekua, Hawaii, representing U.S. Army Cyber Command, on the right, shoots at targets during the stress shoot event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During the Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, which culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 16:25
    Photo ID: 8051307
    VIRIN: 230930-A-QP205-1177
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Hometown: KEALAKEKUA, HI, US
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Hometown: TEHACHAPI, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

