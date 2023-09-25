Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet Noah Mesa participates in colors [Image 5 of 5]

    Cadet Noah Mesa participates in colors

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Cadet Noah Mesa participates in colors at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Sept. 30, 2022. Mesa is one of four cadets currently attending the institution, originally hailing from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 21:29
    Photo ID: 8050703
    VIRIN: 220930-G-G0020-8251
    Resolution: 1334x2000
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

