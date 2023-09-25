Cadet Noah Mesa participates in colors at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Sept. 30, 2022. Mesa is one of four cadets currently attending the institution, originally hailing from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|09.30.2022
|09.29.2023 21:29
|8050703
|220930-G-G0020-8251
|1334x2000
|2.17 MB
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|2
|2
A Ripple in the Pacific: From Saipan to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and back
