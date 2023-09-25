Lt. Cmdr. Christine Igisomar and Lt. Freddy Hofschneider pin the first class cadet insignia for Genzo Matua Gonzales while aboard USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) in Guam on May 16, 2023. Gonzales is on track to be the third graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy from the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, following in the footsteps of Igisomar and Hofschndier. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 21:30 Photo ID: 8050701 VIRIN: 230516-G-IA651-5568 Resolution: 3661x2746 Size: 2.73 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Attention to promotion [Image 5 of 5], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.