    Attention to promotion [Image 3 of 5]

    Attention to promotion

    GUAM

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. Cmdr. Christine Igisomar and Lt. Freddy Hofschneider pin the first class cadet insignia for Genzo Matua Gonzales while aboard USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) in Guam on May 16, 2023. Gonzales is on track to be the third graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy from the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, following in the footsteps of Igisomar and Hofschndier. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 21:30
