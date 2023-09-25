Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew marches in Saipan independence parade [Image 2 of 5]

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew marches in Saipan independence parade

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The Gonzaleses march alongside the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew in their home of Saipan independence parade on July 4, 2023. The cutter was moored in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, for Independence Day while on an Operation Rematau patrol (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 21:30
    Photo ID: 8050700
    VIRIN: 230704-G-G0020-9908
    Resolution: 2500x1875
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew marches in Saipan independence parade [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew marches in Saipan independence parade
    USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew marches in Saipan independence parade
    Attention to promotion
    Cadets from Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas spend summer in Guam
    Cadet Noah Mesa participates in colors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Ripple in the Pacific: From Saipan to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and back

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Academy
    cadets
    WPC 1139

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT