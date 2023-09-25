Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadets from Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas spend summer in Guam [Image 4 of 5]

    Cadets from Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas spend summer in Guam

    GUAM

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Cadets Genzo Gonzales, Seiji Gonzales, and Kyle San Nicolas of the U.S. U.S. Coast Guard Academy take a moment for a photo at a gathering following Typhoon Mawar in Guam on July 19, 2023. Bridging their love for the sea and cultural roots to the prestige of one of America's most renowned maritime institutions, the cadets spent their summer away in Guam. Cadet Noah Mesa also spent the summer in Guam but was underway on the USCGC Oliver Henry at the time of this photo. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 21:29
