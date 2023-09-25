Cadets Genzo Gonzales, Seiji Gonzales, and Kyle San Nicolas of the U.S. U.S. Coast Guard Academy take a moment for a photo at a gathering following Typhoon Mawar in Guam on July 19, 2023. Bridging their love for the sea and cultural roots to the prestige of one of America's most renowned maritime institutions, the cadets spent their summer away in Guam. Cadet Noah Mesa also spent the summer in Guam but was underway on the USCGC Oliver Henry at the time of this photo. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 21:29 Photo ID: 8050702 VIRIN: 230719-G-IA651-4020 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.8 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadets from Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas spend summer in Guam [Image 5 of 5], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.