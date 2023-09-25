The Gonzaleses march alongside the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew in the Saipan independence parade on July 4, 2023. The cutter was moored in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, for Independence Day while on an Operation Rematau patrol (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
This work, USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew marches in Saipan independence parade [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Ripple in the Pacific: From Saipan to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and back
