USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew marches in Saipan independence parade

The Gonzaleses march alongside the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew in the Saipan independence parade on July 4, 2023. The cutter was moored in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, for Independence Day while on an Operation Rematau patrol (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

