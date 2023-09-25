US, Malaysia share best practices

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Carey, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, instructs Royal Malaysian Air Force members on proper tactical combat casualty care procedures at RMAF P. U. Butterworth, Malaysia, during Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 26, 2023. The exercise provides an opportunity for U.S. Air Force and RMAF members to work closely with one another to improve both nations’ abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

