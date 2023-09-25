US, Malaysia share best practices

U.S. Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force members pose for a photo after completing tactical combat casualty care outdoor training at RMAF P. U. Butterworth, Malaysia, during Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 26, 2023. Cope Taufan 23 is designed to advance U.S. Air Force and RMAF interoperability, allowing two nations to modernize tactics, techniques, and procedures used when conducting real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 Location: ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE P. U. BUTTERWORTH, MY