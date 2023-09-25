Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Malaysia share best practices [Image 3 of 4]

    US, Malaysia share best practices

    ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE P. U. BUTTERWORTH, MALAYSIA

    09.26.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force members pose for a photo after completing tactical combat casualty care outdoor training at RMAF P. U. Butterworth, Malaysia, during Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 26, 2023. Cope Taufan 23 is designed to advance U.S. Air Force and RMAF interoperability, allowing two nations to modernize tactics, techniques, and procedures used when conducting real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

    This work, US, Malaysia share best practices [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cope Taufan 23

