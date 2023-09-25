US, Malaysia share best practices

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Gallik (right), 51st Medical Group independent duty medical technician, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Carey (left), 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, instructs Royal Malaysian Air Force members on proper tactical combat casualty care procedures at RMAF P. U. Butterworth, Malaysia, during Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 26, 2023. The biennial exercise highlights the continued commitment of the U.S. and Malaysian allies to strengthening bilateral capabilities, enhancing interoperability and cooperation between two militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

