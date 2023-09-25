Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Malaysia share best practices [Image 1 of 4]

    US, Malaysia share best practices

    ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE P. U. BUTTERWORTH, MALAYSIA

    09.26.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members provide feedback and closing remarks at the completion of a
    tactical combat casualty care training at RMAF P. U. Butterworth, Malaysia, during Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 26, 2023. The exercise provides an opportunity for U.S. Air F and RMAF members to work closely with one another to improve both nations’ abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 19:22
    Photo ID: 8050605
    VIRIN: 230926-F-PG394-1009
    Resolution: 4240x2384
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE P. U. BUTTERWORTH, MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Malaysia share best practices [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Cope Taufan 23

