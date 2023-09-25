US, Malaysia share best practices

U.S. Air Force members provide feedback and closing remarks at the completion of a

tactical combat casualty care training at RMAF P. U. Butterworth, Malaysia, during Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 26, 2023. The exercise provides an opportunity for U.S. Air F and RMAF members to work closely with one another to improve both nations’ abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

