Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

Newport News, V.A. (Sept. 28, 2023) – Capt. Hannah A. Kriewaldt, (left), commanding officer, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News, Rear Adm. Tom J. Anderson, acting commander, Naval Sea Systems Command (middle), and Capt. Colin P. Day, commanding officer, the aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) (right), discuss the ship’s construction during a shipyard production progress and familiarization visit. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)

