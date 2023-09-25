Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

Newport News, V.A. (Sept. 28, 2023) – Rear Adm. Tom J. Anderson, acting commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, walks across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), with shipyard leadership during a production progress and familiarization visit at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII-NNS division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)
