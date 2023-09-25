Newport News, V.A. (Sept. 28, 2023) – Rear Adm. Tom J. Anderson, acting commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, walks across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), with shipyard leadership during a production progress and familiarization visit at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII-NNS division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 14:48 Photo ID: 8049818 VIRIN: 230928-N-GT999-2047 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 941.43 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Tyler Slavicek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.