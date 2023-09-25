Newport News, V.A. (Sept. 28, 2023) – Rear Adm. Tom J. Anderson, acting commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, and HII’s construction leadership team meet on board the aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), during a shipyard production progress and familiarization visit. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 14:45
|Photo ID:
|8049821
|VIRIN:
|230928-N-GT999-2072
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|996.7 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Tyler Slavicek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT