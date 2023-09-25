Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) [Image 2 of 8]

    Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Slavicek 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    Newport News, V.A. (Sept. 28, 2023) – Rear Adm. Tom J. Anderson, acting commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, discusses the construction status of the aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), with HII’s construction leadership team during a production progress and familiarization visit. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 14:45
    Photo ID: 8049819
    VIRIN: 230928-N-GT999-2035
    Resolution: 4591x3056
    Size: 980.32 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Tyler Slavicek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSEA
    EMALS
    Ford-class
    AWE
    USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT