Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

Newport News, V.A. (Sept. 28, 2023) – Rear Adm. Tom J. Anderson, acting commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, discusses the construction status of the aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), with HII’s construction leadership team during a production progress and familiarization visit. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)

