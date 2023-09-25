Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) [Image 6 of 8]

    Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Slavicek 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    Newport News, V.A. (Sept. 28, 2023) – Rear Adm. Tom J. Anderson, acting commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, and a member of HII’s construction leadership team discuss the construction of aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79), during a shipyard production progress and familiarization visit. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 14:48
    Photo ID: 8049840
    VIRIN: 230928-N-GT999-2118
    Resolution: 4571x3042
    Size: 979.5 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    This work, Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Tyler Slavicek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSEA
    EMALS
    Ford-class
    AWE
    USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

