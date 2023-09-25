Newport News, V.A. (Sept. 28, 2023) – Rear Adm. Tom J. Anderson, acting commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, and a member of HII’s construction leadership team discuss the construction of aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79), during a shipyard production progress and familiarization visit. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 14:48 Photo ID: 8049840 VIRIN: 230928-N-GT999-2118 Resolution: 4571x3042 Size: 979.5 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Acting NAVSEA Visits Future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Tyler Slavicek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.