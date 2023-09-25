Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 17:21 Photo ID: 8047984 VIRIN: 230901-O-GC748-9874 Resolution: 459x305 Size: 59.02 KB Location: TRIPOLI, LY

This work, USAID worked with the General Electric Company of Libya to develop an interactive electricity supply and demand dashboard, allowing for better management of electricity during peak hours. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.