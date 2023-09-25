Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAID worked with the General Electric Company of Libya to develop an interactive electricity supply and demand dashboard, allowing for better management of electricity during peak hours. [Image 4 of 5]

    USAID worked with the General Electric Company of Libya to develop an interactive electricity supply and demand dashboard, allowing for better management of electricity during peak hours.

    TRIPOLI, LIBYA

    09.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    USAID worked with the General Electric Company of Libya to develop an interactive electricity supply and demand dashboard, allowing for better management of electricity during peak hours.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 17:21
    Photo ID: 8047984
    VIRIN: 230901-O-GC748-9874
    Resolution: 459x305
    Size: 59.02 KB
    Location: TRIPOLI, LY 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAID worked with the General Electric Company of Libya to develop an interactive electricity supply and demand dashboard, allowing for better management of electricity during peak hours. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Young people in conflict-affected communities in Libya celebrated International Youth Day with a focus on civic participation.
    Young people in conflict-affected communities in Libya celebrated International Youth Day with a focus on civic participation.
    USAID provided 120 solar powered street lights to Murzuq, a town in southern Libya recovering from years of intercommunal violence.
    USAID worked with the General Electric Company of Libya to develop an interactive electricity supply and demand dashboard, allowing for better management of electricity during peak hours.
    USAID’s supports El Kul, a current affairs platform for Libyan audiences with a following of more than 1.3 million people

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Technology

    Training

    Libya

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    TAGS

    energy
    climate
    usaid
    electricity
    libya
    gecol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT