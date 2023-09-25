Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Young people in conflict-affected communities in Libya celebrated International Youth Day with a focus on civic participation. [Image 1 of 5]

    Young people in conflict-affected communities in Libya celebrated International Youth Day with a focus on civic participation.

    BANI WALID, LIBYA

    08.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Young people in conflict-affected communities in Libya celebrated International Youth Day with a focus on civic participation. USAID organized five events for nearly 700 people, including a tree planting and debates about youth taking a leading role in shaping a more inclusive, unified, and stable Libya.

    Young people in conflict-affected communities in Libya celebrated International Youth Day with a focus on civic participation.
    USAID provided 120 solar powered street lights to Murzuq, a town in southern Libya recovering from years of intercommunal violence.
    USAID worked with the General Electric Company of Libya to develop an interactive electricity supply and demand dashboard, allowing for better management of electricity during peak hours.
    USAID’s supports El Kul, a current affairs platform for Libyan audiences with a following of more than 1.3 million people

    Libya

    Education and Training

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    stability
    climate change
    education
    usaid
    youth
    libya

