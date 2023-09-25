USAID’s supports El Kul, a current affairs platform for Libyan audiences with a following of more than 1.3 million people to share stories that challenge long standing norms and stereotypes while promoting peace and inclusion - including the story of the first female Libyan rugby team.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|8047995
|VIRIN:
|230910-O-GC748-5319
|Resolution:
|2880x1488
|Size:
|346.93 KB
|Location:
|TRIPOLI, LY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAID’s supports El Kul, a current affairs platform for Libyan audiences with a following of more than 1.3 million people [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT