    USAID provided 120 solar powered street lights to Murzuq, a town in southern Libya recovering from years of intercommunal violence.

    USAID provided 120 solar powered street lights to Murzuq, a town in southern Libya recovering from years of intercommunal violence.

    MURZUQ, LIBYA

    09.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    USAID provided 120 solar powered street lights to Murzuq, a town in southern Libya recovering from years of intercommunal violence. After years of conflict, the town is seeing visible signs of improvement, encouraging displaced residents to return.

