USAID provided 120 solar powered street lights to Murzuq, a town in southern Libya recovering from years of intercommunal violence. After years of conflict, the town is seeing visible signs of improvement, encouraging displaced residents to return.
|09.06.2023
|09.28.2023 17:21
|8047960
|230906-O-GC748-8137
|795x795
|187.05 KB
|MURZUQ, LY
|0
|0
