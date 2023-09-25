Young people in conflict-affected communities in Libya celebrated International Youth Day with a focus on civic participation. USAID organized five events for nearly 700 people, including a tree planting and debates about youth taking a leading role in shaping a more inclusive, unified, and stable Libya.

