Young people in conflict-affected communities in Libya celebrated International Youth Day with a focus on civic participation. USAID organized five events for nearly 700 people, including a tree planting and debates about youth taking a leading role in shaping a more inclusive, unified, and stable Libya.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|8047946
|VIRIN:
|230812-O-GC748-9780
|Resolution:
|2560x1706
|Size:
|848.98 KB
|Location:
|MISRATA, LY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Young people in conflict-affected communities in Libya celebrated International Youth Day with a focus on civic participation. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT