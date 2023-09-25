2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 3

Staff Sgt. Brooks Carroll, assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition completes the 7-mile ruck as part of Day 3 of the competition Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. Our Soldiers are our primary weapon systems and ensuring they remain medically ready, trained and prepared to deploy is our number one priority. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

