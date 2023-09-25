Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 3 [Image 7 of 7]

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 3

    FORT CARSON, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Cpt. Luke Tomaso and Maj. Lance Spielmann, assigned to Public Health Command – Central, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition completes the 7-mile ruck as part of Day 3 of the competition Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 14:13
    Photo ID: 8047246
    VIRIN: 230928-A-NI057-7912
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, US 
