2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 3

Cpt. Luke Tomaso and Maj. Lance Spielmann, assigned to Public Health Command – Central, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition completes the 7-mile ruck as part of Day 3 of the competition Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

