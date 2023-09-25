Cpt. Luke Tomaso and Maj. Lance Spielmann, assigned to Public Health Command – Central, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition completes the 7-mile ruck as part of Day 3 of the competition Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 14:13
|Photo ID:
|8047246
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-NI057-7912
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 3 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
