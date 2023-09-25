2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 3

Staff Sgt. Jeanluc Hollinquest, assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and SFC Joshua Marrero, assigned to Roll Dental Clinic, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition completes the 7-mile ruck as part of Day 3 of the competition Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado This competition challenges medics’ technical skills, physical and intellectual acumen and enhances their overall medical readiness skill set. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

