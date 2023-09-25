1st Lt. Raenette Neidhardt and Spc. Joshua Doty, assigned to Weed Army Community Hospital, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition completes the 7-mile ruck as part of Day 3 of the competition Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. Army medics allow warfighters to do their jobs, knowing they are in good hands if wounded. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 14:13
|Photo ID:
|8047240
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-NI057-1230
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 3 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
