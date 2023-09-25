Pfc. Emily Pacheco, assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition completes the 7-mile ruck as part of Day 3 of the competition Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Medic Competition (BMC) promotes “Esprit De Corps” throughout MRC, West and Army Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 14:13 Photo ID: 8047242 VIRIN: 230928-A-NI057-3674 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.12 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 3 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.