Pfc. Emily Pacheco, assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition completes the 7-mile ruck as part of Day 3 of the competition Sept. 28, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Medic Competition (BMC) promotes “Esprit De Corps” throughout MRC, West and Army Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 14:13
|Photo ID:
|8047242
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-NI057-3674
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 3 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
