    VCSAF leads Air Force Night at Nationals Park, Washington D.C. [Image 1 of 7]

    VCSAF leads Air Force Night at Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin delivers the first pitch during Air Force Night at Nationals Park, Washington D.C., Sept. 18, 2023. Air Force leadership and personnel participated in Air Force Night to showcase the Air Force mission and how it contributes to national security. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Candin Muniz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 12:16
    Photo ID: 8046794
    VIRIN: 230918-F-ZT339-1279
    Resolution: 2844x3680
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCSAF leads Air Force Night at Nationals Park, Washington D.C. [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Washington Nationals
    VCSAF

