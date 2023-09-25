U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin shakes the hand of Jake Irvin, Washington Nationals starting pitcher, during Air Force Night at Nationals Park, Washington D.C., Sept. 18, 2023. Air Force leadership and personnel participated in Air Force Night to showcase the Air Force mission and how it contributes to national security. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Candin Muniz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 12:16 Photo ID: 8046796 VIRIN: 230918-F-ZT339-1322 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.38 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VCSAF leads Air Force Night at Nationals Park, Washington D.C. [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.