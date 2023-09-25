VCSAF leads Air Force Night at Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

A U.S. Air Force 316th Civil Engineer Squadron man-transportable robot system increment II prepares to deliver the starting lineup during Air Force Night at Nationals Park, Washington D.C., Sept. 18, 2023. Air Force leadership and personnel participated in Air Force Night to showcase the Air Force mission and how it contributes to national security. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Candin Muniz)

