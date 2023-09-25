U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Mosier, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal training non-commissioned officer in charge, delivers the game ball during Air Force Night at Nationals Park, Washington D.C., Sept. 18, 2023. Air Force leadership and personnel participated in Air Force Night to showcase the Air Force mission and how it contributes to national security. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Candin Muniz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 12:16 Photo ID: 8046797 VIRIN: 230918-F-ZT339-1387 Resolution: 5349x3566 Size: 10.02 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VCSAF leads Air Force Night at Nationals Park, Washington D.C. [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.